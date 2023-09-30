Sports: A Country Looking To Reclaim Old Glory

Ajibade Olusesan writes that Nigeria’s sports thrived in the early days of the country as an independent nation but the sector has long slipped into the abyss and concerted efforts should be made to arrest its dwindling fortunes.

Sports has been a unifying factor for Nigerians, particularly as the country has been deeply divided along ethnic, tribal, and religious lines since gaining independence in 1960. Despite internal conflicts and civil war, sports has remained a critical element that has united the country. Citizens from all walks of life put aside their differences and support their nation when it comes to sports.

Not only does sports promote peace and unity, but it also serves as a source of youth empowerment, diplomacy, and foreign direct investment. Although sports has a lot of potential, it is not immune to the maladies that afflict the country. Maladministration, corruption, poor infrastructure, and a lack of policies have all contributed to Nigeria’s inability to reach its full potential in sports. Nonetheless, Nigeria has made its mark on the global stage, with Hogan “Kid” Bassey and Dick Tiger winning world featherweight and middleweight boxing championships, respectively, before the country gained independence.

Post-independence, Nojeem Maiyegun won Nigeria’s first-ever Olympic medal, a bronze in boxing, at the 1964 Summer Games. The country continued to make waves in the 1960s with Eddie Ndukwu and Anthony Andeh winning gold medals in the Commonwealth Games, and Nigeria playing in its first-ever Olympic football match in 1968.

In 1972, the National Stadium was commissioned in Surulere, Lagos, marking the beginning of a new decade for Nigeria. The stadium hosted the second edition of the All-Africa Games in 1973, and Modupe Oshikoya, an eighteen-year-old athlete, emerged as Nigeria’s star of the Games, winning three gold medals in the women’s 100m hurdles, high jump, and long jump events. Nigeria finished second in the overall table, while the Green Eagles won gold in the football event.

A year later, Oshikoya became the first Nigerian woman to win a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, winning the women’s long jump event with a leap of 6.46m at the Queen Elizabeth II Park in Christchurch, New Zealand. In the 1974 Games, she also won silver in the pentathlon and bronze in the 100m hurdles. In 1976, the Green Eagles won their first-ever African Cup of Nations bronze medal, beating Egypt 3-2 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

At the club level, IICC Shooting Stars of Ibadan clinched the CAF Cup Winners’ Cup, defeating Cameroon’s Tonnerre Yaoundé 4-2 on aggregate. In 1977, Enugu Rangers won the CAF Cup Winners’ Cup, beating Canon Yaoundé 5-2 on aggregate. In the 1980s, Nigerian sports had a blistering start, with the Green Eagles winning their first-ever African Cup of Nations title in 1980 after defeating Algeria 3-0 in the final of the tournament played in Lagos.

Meanwhile, table tennis had become one of the most popular sports in Nigeria from the 60s through the 80s. Atanda Musa became the first Nigerian and African to win the Commonwealth Games men’s singles title in Bombay, India, on February 9, 1982. He had combined with Sunday Eboh to win the men’s doubles title the day before.

The 1980s continued to be the golden era of Nigerian sports, with Nduka Odizor becoming the first Nigerian and West African tennis star to play in the fourth round of the oldest tennis tournament in the world, Wimbledon. He reached the third rounds of both the US Open and Australian Open the following year. Between 1984 and 1987, Hakeem Olajuwon became the first Nigerian to play in the NBA.

Peter Konyegwachie won Nigeria’s first Olympic Games silver medal, and Nigeria’s relay quartet of Rotimi Peters, Sunday Uti, Moses Ugbusien, and Innocent Egbunike won the country’s first-ever Olympic Games track and field medal after placing third in the men’s 4 x 400 meters relay. The Golden Eaglets of Nigeria won the inaugural FIFA U-16 World Championship in China in 1985, while the Flying Eagles came third for the first time in the FIFA U-20 World Championship the same year.

Egbunike and Paul Emordi won silver and bronze medals in the 400m and long jump events of the World Indoor Championships in 1987. Nigeria had a remarkable start to the 1990s, winning four medals in the 1992 Olympic Games held in Barcelona, Spain. The Nigerian contingent won two silver medals in boxing through David Izonritei and Richard Igbineghu, one silver in the men’s 4x100m relays, and one bronze in the women’s 4x100m relays. In 1993, the Super Eagles made history by qualifying for the World Cup for the first time. They won the African Cup of Nations in Tunisia in 1994, their second continental crown, to prepare for the biggest football tournament.

They reached the second round of the FIFA World Cup in the United States. Nigeria’s most notable achievement came at the 1996 Olympics. Chioma Ajunwa leapt to a historic gold medal in the women’s long jump event on August 2 that year. This was Nigeria’s first-ever gold medal in the Games. The joy became fuller the following day when the U-23 team defeated their Argentina counterparts in the final of the football event, winning the gold medal. Nigeria left the Games with two gold, one silver, and three bronze medals.

At the turn of the new millennium, Nigeria hosted and won the All-Africa Games in 2003. Enyimba Football Club won back- to-back CAF Champions League titles, and Samuel Peters claimed the world boxing title. The Golden Eaglets won the U-17 World Cup in 2007, 2013, and 2015, becoming the world’s most successful team in that category. The Eagles also won the Nations Cup for the third time in 2013. The women’s basketball team has secured seven African titles, while the men’s team won the 2015 Afrobasketball Championship.

The sporting progress of Nigeria has been on a decline since the beginning of the new millennium. This is evident from the poor performances of the country’s athletes in the Olympics and other international sporting events. Despite this, the country’s athletes were able to win silver and bronze medals in the last Olympics in Tokyo, which was a significant achievement after a long drought of empty-handed returns since the 2004 edition of the Games.

Nigeria has participated in the Olympics for over 13 times but has only managed to win three gold medals, which is a poor record when compared to smaller African nations like Kenya and Ethiopia. However, Nigeria has a shining light in their Paralympians, who have remained consistent in their performances. These physically challenged athletes, such as Monday Emoghawve, Edith Nzuruike, Adekundo Adesoji, Eucharia Njideka, and Yakubu Adesokan, have set new world records in their events, breaking barriers and making a name for themselves and their country.

Sports like athletics, table tennis, swimming, boxing, and tennis have seen a significant decrease in popularity among Nigerians, while European football has become more popular. The local league is no longer taken seriously and is considered a joke due to its poor standards. This is reflected in the way Nigerian clubs crash out of continental competitions during the preliminary stages. Henry Nwosu, a 1980 AFCON winner, blames the crawling sports development on poor infrastructure, saying absence of necessary facilities remained the biggest problem of sport in Nigeria.

He spoke to our correspondent sometimes ago. “Athletes need good facilities to train and when that is not available, it becomes a problem. “If you have quality facilities, you attract good sponsors and you can see that it is the biggest problem confronting our sport and the development,” Nwosu posited. A former Green Eagles star Felix Owolabi said the results achieved so far in sports are not commensurate with the country’s potential. He insisted that poor planning, poor technical ability of coaches, and poor welfare of athletes affected performance all round.

“We really need to go back to what was working for us in the past so as to take our sports to the next level and regain our lost glories. Football, athletics, basketball, boxing and the rest, we need to do what was giving us results in the past and see how we can regain our lost glories,” he said. He canvassed for the formulation and effective implementation of policies that can help revamp the sector with competent and sincere personnel to drive the process.

“Instability in governance is another problem. I don’t know why we have decided to scrap the sports commission, which is supposed to drive development. A sports ministry is supposed to be filled with technocrats but in our case, it’s a different ball game. We need a good structure to get things right. It will be very difficult because of our fire brigade approach to doing things as a nation. We need to start getting things right, now is a time for reflection,” he said.

Former fastest man in Africa Deji Aliu said Nigeria was struggling in the midst of unlimited potential. He said the sports sector needs to be overhauled. ” Nigeria’s sports needs a total overhaul. We need to bring in our professionals; people that know more about sports. We need to bring back life into the sector for us to move forward,” he said.