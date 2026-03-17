Sporting CP produced a stunning comeback on Tuesday night to overturn a three-goal first-leg deficit and reach the UCL quarter-finals, defeating Bodo/Glimt 5-0 on the night in an extraordinary tie that went to extra time.

The challenge seemed difficult after Sporting’s 3-0 loss in Norway, but they tackled it with unwavering intensity from the first whistle. Throughout, Trincao served as the creative centre, pushing Haikin to make several saves and create opportunities down the right wing.

In minute 34, Goncalo Inacio made the breakthrough by rising to head Trincao’s corner into the top-left corner, providing the Estadio Jose Alvalade with the much-needed foothold.

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Just before halftime, Bjortuft twice hit the woodwork, and Bodo momentarily threatened on the counter, but they were unable to stop Sporting’s momentum.

After Luis Suarez raced down the right to square on minute 61, Pote doubled the lead with a shot into the roof of the net. In minute 78, Suarez equalised the aggregate score with a penalty kick after a VAR review determined that Bjorkan had handled Fresneda’s effort.

Sporting showed no symptoms of weariness in extra time, with the score tied at three. Two minutes in, Maxi Araujo delivered the game-winning goal, curling a calm left-footed finish into the bottom corner after Trincao’s lay-off.

In stoppage time, substitute Rafael Nel sealed a historic victory by keeping his composure and blasting into the net’s roof at the near post.