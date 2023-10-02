Sporting Lagos Triumph In NPFL Debut Game

In their first match in the club’s history, Sporting Lagos of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) defeated Gombe United.

The NPFL match, which took place on Monday evening, of October 2, at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Onikan, Lagos, resulted in a 2-0 victory for the home team.

The NPFL game was Rivio Ayemwenre’s show. The 21-year-old Nigerian defender scored the first goal of the game after connecting with Jonathan’s cross in the 42nd minute of the first half. That makes him the first Sporting Lagos player to score in the NPFL.

In the second half, Clement Naantuam who was introduced into the action in the second 45 minutes, doubled the lead for the hosts in the 73rd minute.

Gombe United almost got one goal back in the additional minute of the game when they were awarded a penalty in the 90+4th minute. But they missed the opportunity as the game ended 2-0 in favour of Sporting Lagos.

The 2-0 win didn’t only give the Lagos-based club their first win of the season, it has taken them to the second spot on the league table with 3 points in one game, three goals below first-placed Bayelsa United.

Sporting’s next league game of the season is an away game against Akwa United. The game will take place at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo on Sunday, October 8, 2023.