Sporting Confirm Man Utd’s Interest In Amorim

Share

Manchester United are interested in appointing Sporting boss Ruben Amorim as their new manager and are willing to pay his 10m euros (£8.3m) release clause, the Portuguese club say. The Red Devils need a new manager after sacking Erik ten Hag on Monday.

“Manchester United have expressed their interest in recruiting coach Ruben Amorim and have said they are ready to pay the 10 million euro release clause,” Sporting said in a statement to Portugal’s financial regulator, the CMVM.

Amorim, 39, is a highly regarded coach who has won two Portuguese league titles with Sporting – including their first in 19 years – since joining in 2020. United have declined to comment on the reports.

Ten Hag was dismissed after Sunday’s 2-1 defeat at West Ham left the club 14th in the Premier League with just three wins from their opening nine matches. United are also 21st of 36 teams in the Europa League table, having drawn their three opening fixtures.

Share

Please follow and like us: