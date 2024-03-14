Sport Stakeholders Slam Ministry For Athletes’ Treatment

Some sports stakeholders have slammed the Federal Ministry of Sports Development for abandoning athletes who represented the country at the ongoing African Games in Ghana. It was reported on Monday morning that some athletes who returned from Accra after representing the country were left stranded at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos on their arrival.

Pictures circulating on social media showed the athletes sleeping at the airport, as there was no one to escort them out or take them to their hotel. Speaking on the condition of anonymity, an official who was still in Accra said it was most unfortunate that the athletes were not welcomed as true ambassadors of the country.

“They were aware that the athletes were returning in the night, so why didn’t they appoint one or two people with buses to convey the athletes to a hotel where they could rest before going home?” he said. “These athletes wore the colour of Nigeria and represented the country but what do they gain in return, most of them have not been paid and it is difficult for them to go home.