The inaugural FIBA Africa Zone Three Academies Tournament is poised to deliver more than thrilling basketball competition, as popular Nigerian comedian Godwin Komone, widely known as Gordons, has been confirmed as a special guest at the youth-focused event.

Scheduled to take place over three days at the Dolphins Basketball Court, Onikpètèsi, Ikeja, the tournament brings together young athletes from across Zone Three countries, including Benin Republic, Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, Liberia, Niger Republic, Nigeria, and Togo.

Organizers emphasize that the event goes beyond sports development it aims to inspire and empower the next generation through a blend of athleticism, entertainment, and mentorship.

“We want to show these young athletes that there’s more to life than just what happens on the court,” said a tournament spokesperson. “Bringing in someone like Gordons highlights the importance of joy, resilience, and personal growth.”

Gordons, known for his sharp wit and motivational presence, expressed his excitement about participating.

“I’m proud to be a part of this event because I appreciate the values basketball instills in young people discipline, teamwork, and resilience,” he said.

“I’ll be present at the finals to encourage the kids and entertain the audience. This is my own way of contributing to the success of the event.”

The Finals will mark the climax of what promises to be a dynamic and uplifting tournament, blending sportsmanship with celebration.

With Gordons bringing his signature energy to the event, the FIBA Africa Zone Three Academies Tournament is set to be an unforgettable experience for participants and spectators alike.

