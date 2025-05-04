Sport journalist Mighty George completes Guinness World Record attempt

Share

Nigerian broadcaster and sports journalist, George Iniabasi Essien, popularly known as Mighty George, has completed 105 hours and eight seconds in his Guinness World Record attempt for the Longest Talk Show on Radio.

The historic 105 hours and eight seconds feat was achieved at exactly 9:00a.m. on Thursday, May 1, 2025, at Comfort 95.1FM in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State. The previous record of 88 hours was held by Taishi Masuoka from Matsubara, Japan.

Mighty George, who was named Nigeria Broadcaster of the Year in 2023, began the marathon talk show at midnight on Sunday, April 27, 2025. As he hit the 105-hour mark, the station compound erupted in celebration, with cheers from guests and supporters who had gathered to witness the historic moment. Social media platforms also buzzed with excitement as fans congratulated the seasoned broadcaster.

To set a new record, George hosted over 100 guests in the studio, prominent amongst them the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno PhD.

The achievement is currently awaiting official confirmation from Guinness World Records.

