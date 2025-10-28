Sport Conference To Precede 2025 Pitch Awards, Says Organisers

The organisers of the annual Pitch Awards have announced that the 2025 edition of the award will see the introduction of a yearly Sport Conference with the first edition preceding this year’s event later in the year.

Speaking during a Luncheon with former award winners, members of the sporting press and partners, the CEO of the award, Shina Philips, said the organisers are happy to finally introduce the Sports Conference.

“At our inaugural press conference in 2012, we promised that the Nigeria Pitch Awards platform would offer Nigerians more than awards,” Philips said. “Building on our vision to provide more and improve sports in Nigeria, we are pleased to announce our annual sports conference.

This has been in the works for a long time. “The conference, which will precede the annual award ceremony, will attract local and international speakers.

Our vision is to make the gathering a unique opportunity to renew and re-focus national attention on sports in Nigeria and open up avenues for administrators to harness the opportunities sports provide.”

Also at the luncheon, the start and closing date for the 2025 awards’ voting with the voting starting tomorrow, October 29 with all voting expected to end on Tuesday, November 18 while the award ceremony is expected to take place in Lagos on December 22.