Sport as a Strong Weapon To Restore Peace

Sport, football in particular, is a very strong weapon for nation building. It is a tool of togetherness and peace. It is no longer news that sports unite people all over the world and Nigeria is not an exception. In Nigeria, the country is at peace during major international football competitions like the World Cup, Africa Cup of Nations and the likes, especially with the Super Eagles or the Super Falcons in attendance.

Tournaments involving the age-grade teams in both male and female cadres also attracts so much attention in bringing people together. The Eaglets, Flying Eagles, Falconets and Flamingos also compete in global events and it radiates all over the country.

The exploits of the national U-23 team also has a huge impact. I recall the Atlanta Olympics U-23 team that won the gold medal had a massive effect on the citizenry. Outside Nigeria, politicians strive to use sports to bring peace to their country because they acknowledge the power of sports in nation building. Sport was a major tool used in the quest to end apartheid in South Africa.

And in Liberia, it took a football icon, George Weah, to throw himself in to further guarantee peace and stability in the country. Weah is loved by all and his influence doused the tension in Liberia after so many years of war which saw former President Charles Taylor run out of the country. Taylor was accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Weah stabilized the country eventually with his legendary sports image. Only recently, the government of Somalia also adopted football as an instrument for the return of peace to the country. A charity match was organized to historically unite a population of around 17 million troubled by clan divisions, and Mogadishu could soon be granted permission to stage international matches at its 65,000-capacity National Stadium. Three legends of African football – Emmanuel Adebayor, Samuel Eto’o and Austin Jay Jay Okocha – travelled to the Somali capital to take part in the exhibition match which players and officials hope will help pave the way for the continent’s top stars to return on a regular basis.

“This football showcase is truly a historic moment. It marks the day Somalia earned a golden place on the world stage,” local youth coach and player Cabdulaahi Geesey told the BBC Somali. “The image these guests will carry back with them is of a peaceful Somalia, a united people and a football culture that is rising once again. Somalia deserves the trust to start hosting matches on home soil again.”

Nigeria’s Nwankwo Kanu was the special guest of honour at the charity match in Somalia. The killings in Benue in the past years have been a source of concern over the years and only recently, there was an attack by suspected herdsmen in which over 200 people including very young children were killed. President Bola Tinubu visited the state during the week and as I write this, the country is still in shock.

Football personalities like Ahmed Musa, William Troost-Ekong, Moses Simon, in separate interviews have cried out with a plea that the country should united to restore peace in Benue State. As government tries to restore peace in the troubled state, it is important to stress that every machinery should be in place to guarantee safety of life and property. After achieving this over a period of time, football can be used as a tool to further stabilize Benue. Lobi Stars could host a tournament while some top-notch football ties could be taken there to further relax nerves so that people can go about their normal businesses without fear.

This can only be done over a period of time when it is certain the security operatives have won the battle. In a recent post online, Kanu also charged Nigerians to come all out to support the victims of the recent flooding in Mokwa, Niger State. This is another way to reflect the impact of sports.

I recall the role of sports in restoration of peace in the Niger Delta. The militants were engaged as officials in various stadia erected in the zone while there were deliberate efforts to host events and keep the youths and militants busy. Administrators and athletes should be intentional in maintaining discipline and also to strive towards image building for the country even as they go about their normal activities in national and international spots engagements. Sport is a strong weapon and the authorities must capitalize on this to restore peace in Benue and other parts of the troubled areas in the country.

