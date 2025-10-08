Splinter Groups Threat To Northern Unity – ACF

The apex Northern Socio – Cultural and Political organization, the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has cautioned against the increasing proliferation of northern groups, warning that such groups threaten the unity and collective interest of the region.

Chairman of the ACF Board of Trustees (BoT) Alhaji Bashir Dalhatu, who stated this during the Forum’s BoT meeting yesterday in Kaduna, however, tasked groups in the region to be neutral ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Dalhatu said the forum was compelled to invite all state chapters to discuss two urgent matters, the need for a unified communication protocol among officials, and preparations for the ACF Silver Jubilee scheduled for November.

According to him, contradictory statements by some national and state officials had caused confusion and threatened the Forum’s image, stressing that the BoT had both the obligation and authority to determine and enforce communication policies.

He said: “No doubt, the ACF today stands in great need of a firm protocol that should guide and regulate the manner in which officials speak about our affairs.”