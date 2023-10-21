Spiritword Church Members Rain Curses On Chef Dammy

Nigerian Chef, Adeparusi Damilola, popularly known as Chef Dammy is now a recipient of curses after her church members slammed her for calling out their Pastor, Adegoke Jeremiah on social media.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that a church member of Spiritword global mission made a video recently requesting evidence of the accusations she made against the man of God.

He also claimed that Chef Dammy and Pastor Adegoke Jeremiah have not been in contact ever since her Cook-A-Thon ended.

However, in a new update, the members of Spiritword global church have been angered by Chef Dammy’s accusations against their pastor, as they lay curses on the aspiring Chef.

They shared several chats and voicenotes insulting the Chef. One of the members, Peniel in the group wrote;

“@ChefDammy Out of everyone that has left spirit word, you’re the du_lest of all, the stu_idest (if the word exists), the most id@tic one.

After everything the pastor has done for you. He clothed you, he fed you, he gave you fame but this is the stupid thing you want to repay with

I swear you’re m@d, you’re cr@zy, it won’t be well with you, you won’t escape poverty forever. Shebi you still dey trek from admin to your hostel, you go still trek from ado to Oye. F00lish and insolent idi0t Omo Irankiran”

The pastor is still yet to speak on this accusation, as there has been no word from him since Chef Dammy made the information public.

See the post here: