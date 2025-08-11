Spiritual Renewal As SCOAN Concludes Living Water Service

A wave of miracles and spiritual renewal swept through the Synagogue, Church of All Nations (SCOAN) as thousands from across the globe gathered for the much-anticipated Living Water Service, which began last Friday and ended Sunday, August 10.

During the special service, Pastor Evelyn Joshua delivered a faith-charging message, “Watch And Pray,” that became the spiritual trigger for healing, restoration, and divine transformation.

The atmosphere was charged with expectation as worshippers engaged in heartfelt praise and soul-lifting worship. Pastor Evelyn Joshua then took to the pulpit, citing Mark 13:33-37 and Luke 21:34-36, calling the Body of Christ to remain spiritually vigilant in a world full of distractions and adversity.

She said, “Life will have times and seasons that come with huge challenges. God Almighty has sent the Spirit of His Son into your heart.

“When those times come, many will lose focus. Find enough calmness. Hebrews 10:38 is a call for every one of us. Children of God, persevere in faith. Be patient.”

She added by drawing lessons from Numbers 14, reminding attendees of Caleb’s unshaken faith amid fear and opposition.

“God is not pleased by anyone who shrinks back. Don’t listen to the panic of the moment. Be strong, for your fulfilment will come from learning,” she emphasised

From John 5:2–9, Pastor Evelyn Joshua addressed the broken, the weary, and those carrying invisible burdens.

She said: “When it comes to things of the Spirit, we are all weak until our human will gives way. Who really cares about you? Only Jesus! What is that limitation that you are facing?”

Her prophetic words of comfort resonated deeply: “You that are in need, who have been long suffering, crippled emotionally, do not worry. You will be singled out for mercy and grace, in the name of Jesus!”

The message was not just words—it birthed results. Ndapewa from Namibia shared how arthritis, a condition that had plagued her since a car accident, instantly disappeared as she ascended the Altar of Prayer. Once dependent on a knee brace, she now walks and runs freely.

Oladayo from Nigeria, who had suddenly lost the ability to walk after a strange dream in 2023, testified with tears of joy. Despite medical efforts, nothing worked—until the Living Water Service.

“To the glory of God, I can now walk without assistance,” she declared.

Kafui from Ghana, bound for years by Degenerative Disc Disease and reliant on a lumbar corset, also encountered her moment of healing.

“As I climbed the Altar, I began shaking… then the pain disappeared. I am healed, to the glory of God!”

The Living Water Service ended with a Thanksgiving celebration on Sunday. Over 20 individuals from various nations came forward with testimonies of healing, deliverance, and divine turnaround—clear evidence that miracles still flow when faith meets the presence of God.

As the SCOAN Living Water Service 2025 concluded, one truth stood firm: in a world full of chaos, God still calls His people to “Watch and Pray”—and when they do, miracles flow