Spiritual Authority of Believers (2)

You cannot wield God’s power if you are not willing to walk in obedi- ence to God. In today’s message, we will look into obedience as the primary requirement for power with God. Here’s what God’s word says: 2 Corinthians 10:3-6 (KJV) “For though we walk in the flesh, we do not war after the flesh: (For the weapons of our warfare are not carnal, but mighty through God to the pulling down of strong holds;) Casting down imaginations, and every high thing that exalteth itself against the knowledge of God, and bringing into captivity every thought to the obedience of Christ; And having in a readiness to revenge all disobedience, when your obedience is fulfilled.”

God is far beyond sins and reproaches, you can’t claim God’s power without submitting to God’s government over your life. Paying attention to that scripture (2Cor.10:3- 6), you will notice three areas you need to deal with in your life, bringing them in line with God’s will, let me point you to those areas one after the other:

1.CASTING DOWN IMAGINATION: The weapon of our warfare is not noise it’s a mighty weapon through God, but don’t be surprised that this weapon must first of all be used against yourself. Yes, you must first be able to deal with your imaginations if you want to walk with God. The unrepentant man has evil imagination by default, but you as a born again person must subject your imaginations and put it in control because imaginations is the mother of action. You must first work on yourself before you can become a vessel of honour in God’s house.

Work on your imaginations through the word of God: Romans 12:1-2 (KJV) I beseech you therefore, brethren, by the mercies of God, that ye present your bodies a living sacrifice, holy, acceptable unto God, which is your reasonable service. And be not conformed to this world: but be ye transformed by the renewing of your mind, that ye may prove what is that good, and acceptable, and perfect, will of God.

2. EVERY HIGH THING THAT EXALTS ITSELF AGAINST THE KNOWLEDGE OF GOD: For you to be given spiritual authority as a believer, you need to make the word of God the center of your life, then you will be able to know how to deal with situations and circumstances that is against God’s word. No power can oppress you because you know how to deal with them, no teaching can confuse you because you know the truth. That’s how to cast down every high thing that exalts itself against the knowledge of God.

3. AND BRINGING INTO CAPTIVITY EVERY THOUGHT TO THE OBEDIENCE OF CHRIST: God knows your thoughts, what do you permit in your thoughts, what you permit in your thought determine the outcome of your life. From time to time, the devil suggest sinful thoughts into your heart, do you permit it to take roots in your heart? Or do you uproot it immediately? The truth is God will not give power to anyone who has not conquered himself and whom God has not conquered.

What is going on in your thinking life- -your thoughts? In conclusion, God’s word as the source of wisdom has revealed to us the secret of obedience, one work on your imaginations, use the word of God as your primary standard of living, and three make sure your thoughts are on things that are well pleasing to Christ.

If we can master these three areas, then we will be given the authority to wield the power of God and display God’s glory and mercy here on earth in the lives of others men and women, because once all of these three is fulfilled in us we will be ready to revenge all disobedience. 2 Corinthians 10:6 (KJV) And having in a readiness to revenge all disobedience, when your obedience is fulfilled.