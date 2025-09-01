Spinning Around Yinka Ayefele’s Dart At Insurance Industry

There is no doubt that the recent vituperation of ace musician, Yinka Ayefele, against the insurance industry as reported severally in the media was quite unsettling for industry’s operators who are in the euphoria the passage of the new insurance law -NIIRA 2025.

Expectedly, the industry leaders made quick attempts to reach out to the music icon to clear the air on the varacity of his claim against the industry following the inferno that ravaged his radio station in Ibadan. Fortunately, there was a breakthrough with the President of NCRIB, Prince Babatunde Adeleke Oguntade, securing a link to the music maestro.

With the directive of the Commissioner for Insurance, Mr Olusegun Omosehin, the NCRIB President led a team to Ayefele in Ibadan. Ayefele received the delegation not without ventilating his angst against the industry based on past awry relationship he had with the industry at the point of claims payment.

Responding, the NCRIB President took time to educate him about insurance operations and expressed sadness over the bad press that came from him. He (NCRIB President), right on the spot, put a call through to the CFI, who spoke directly to Ayefele assuring him that the issues would be diligently looked into.

If you ask me, that was a master stroke in image management and redemption. The tempo of discussions changed and Ayefele said he felt honoured and assured that things would turn better for the industry and that he had agreed to complement the campaign of the industry as a music ambassador. It was indeed a master class in PR, particularly crisis management. It conforms to Frank Jefkins theory of “PR Conversation” process. A case of “changing hatred to love and empathy”.