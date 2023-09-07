Spinal Cord Injured Persons Beg Tinubu For Rehab Centre

Spinal Cord Injuries Association of Nigeria (SCIAN) has appealed to President Bola Tinubu to assist in the construction of a rehabilitation complex.

This was contained in a statement issued to mark International Spinal Cord Injuries Awareness Day, the International Spinal Cord Society said the availability of a rehab centre would empower spinal cord injury (SCI) persons to live independent and productive lives.

According to the statement, September 5, is the day set aside by the International Spinal Cord Society, to highlight the most current issues of concern for SCI individuals. The theme of this year’s event is ‘Access to SCI services – A life less complicated.’

It read, “We recall, with a deep sense of appreciation, that as the Governor of Lagos State, the President gave us a fixed portion of his monthly salary and also assisted SCIAN in some landscaping and perimeter fencing.

“Now as the President, and with access to more resources, we call on the president to graciously consider the construction of our rehab complex as a major intervention in the health sector.

“This will undoubtedly empower SCI persons to live an independent and productive life and thus contribute to the socioeconomic development of the country.”

It explained that lack of access to rehabilitation centres made many SCI persons rot away at home after leaving the hospital, saying there were no public and affordable rehabilitation centres to address their physical and mental health challenges.

“Many decades after, SCIAN was allocated a piece of land to build a rehabilitation centre in Lagos, we have been unable to either put up the building or procure the necessary equipment.

“The lack of access to rehabilitation has seriously affected our level of functionality, thus making life quite difficult and complicated for us.

“Many spinal cord injured persons rot away at home after leaving the hospital as there is no public and affordable rehabilitation centre to address their physical and mental health challenges,” it reads