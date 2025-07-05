SPIN Inducts Record Number Of Sustainability Experts

The Sustainability Professionals Institute of Nigeria (SPIN) has inducted 96 new members into its ranks—the largest cohort in its history—during a landmark ceremony held at the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Victoria Island.

The milestone event, which marked SPIN’s fifth induction since its inception, reinforced the institute’s standing as Nigeria’s foremost professional body for sustainability practitioners.

The ceremony drew a cross-section of professionals and institutional members from across various sectors, including representatives from Access Bank, ARM, Dangote Cement, First Bank, IHS Towers, Lotus Bank, Mainstream Energy Solutions, RusselSmith, and Seplat Energy. Their presence underscored Nigeria’s deepening commitment to sustainable development driven by collaboration, evidence-based practices, and systems leadership.

Delivering the keynote address titled “The Future of Sustainability in a Volatile Global System: Implications for Africa,” renowned sustainability and public administration scholar, Dr. Louis Meuleman, warned of growing instability in global governance systems. He called for adaptive, decentralized models that elevate local expertise. “Africa must resist the urge to replicate Western prescriptions,” Meuleman said, urging the new inductees to develop “context-sensitive, indigenous solutions that reflect the continent’s ecological and socio-economic realities.”

SPIN Vice President, Ini Abimbola, reflecting on the institute’s growth trajectory, announced that its total membership has now risen to 296 professionals. “This is a testament to the expanding influence of sustainability leadership in Nigeria,” she said. “Our next milestone is attaining chartered status—a goal that will strengthen our capacity to institutionalize sustainability frameworks across sectors and position Nigeria as a global thought leader in climate discourse.”

A highlight of the evening was the conferment of an honorary fellowship on Dr. Segun Ogunsanya, Chairman of the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority and former CEO of Airtel Africa. The award recognized his distinguished contributions to sustainable investment and corporate responsibility across Africa. In his remarks, Dr. Ogunsanya emphasized the integration of sustainability into long-term economic strategy. “Sustainability is no longer just a moral imperative—it is a strategic necessity,” he stated.

Since its founding in August 2019, SPIN has taken a pioneering role in Nigeria’s sustainability ecosystem. The institute has driven education, raised professional standards, and fostered public-private collaboration. Its achievements include a strategic partnership with the UK-based Institute of Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability (ICRS), robust training programmes, and the establishment of a Scientific Committee to deepen thought leadership in the field.

With its sights firmly set on chartered status and the institutionalization of sustainability practices in both public and private sectors, SPIN’s latest induction is more than a ceremonial milestone—it is a signal of a growing movement at a critical juncture for Nigeria, Africa, and the planet.