Spike In Terrorist Attacks: There’s Lapse In Intel Gathering, Analysis –AVM Adesanya

As the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) review operational strategies across theatres, some retired senior military officers have blamed renewed terrorist attacks on possible lapse in intelligence gathering and analysis, presence of US troops in the country, as well as the 2027 elections.

New Telegraph reports that the North East general area, especially Borno State, witnessed a seeming resurgence of terrorist activities, the latest being last week’s suicide bomb attacks on Monday Market, Post Office area, and the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital’s entrance – all in the Borno State capital.

Following the development, a former Chief of Logistics (CLOGS) at the headquarters, Nigerian Air Force (NAF), Air Vice Marshal Olatokunbo Adesanya (rtd), and ex-Director of Legal Services at the Defence Headquarters (DHQ), Maj Gen. Yusuf Shalangwa (rtd), offered their perspectives in separate exclusive messages to this platform.

A senior military source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, however, maintained that what appears to be a spike is simply “the last kick of a dying horse”, as he drew attention to the recent killing of over 80 terrorists and their commanders within the Mallam Fatori area. In his intervention, Adesanya said: “The recent seeming spike in terrorist activities in North Eastern Nigeria, particularly the deadly March 2026 suicide bombings in Maiduguri, and the foiled insurgents’ attacks in Mallam Fatori, are no doubt, worrisome.

“To plan three simultaneous suicide bombing attacks in Maiduguri as well as the foiled large scale attacks in Mallam Fatori would have required a lot of logistics supplies and movements, which ordinarily should not escape vigilant intelligence networks. “Consequently, one major factor responsible for this would appear to be a lapse in intelligence gathering and analysis.

“The perpetrators of these condemnable acts are apparently living within the local populace. “It, therefore, behoves on the relevant civil and military authorities, including governmental heads, the AFN and other security agencies to liaise with local leaders, among others, towards obtaining timely intelligence and immediately acting on the intelligence. “Besides, the military must be able to remain on the offensive and not give the insurgents sufficient room to regroup and get logistics resupply.

It is, however, obvious that the Nigerian military is being stretched thin, with multiple crises in different parts of the country. Hence, there is the need for massive recruitments, training and equipment in the Military and the Police to be able to successfully sustain offensive and also hold captured territories.” The former NAF’s Director of Public Relations and Information (DOPRI) added: “The evolution of the insurgents and the adoption of new tactics, including the reported use of tactical armed drones, is also quite worrisome.

“Relevant agencies have to work better to curb the proliferation of arms and importation of unauthorised weapons. The Nigerian military must also evolve, especially in terms of employing appropriate technology to face the new threats”. On his part, Shalangwa, who is an authority in military law, stated thus: “The apparent spike in terrorist attacks in the NE Region of Nigeria of recent is very unfortunate and should be condemned by all well-meaning and peace loving citizens and people globally.

“May the gentle souls of the victims rest in perfect peace with our CreatorAmen. May the injured receive healing as quickly as possible. “My personal opinion is that the recent terrorist attacks are linked to: the recent intervention by and presence of American boots on the ground in Nigeria (Sokoto and Borno states). “Politics of the 2027 elections is already here. (Also) the terrorists want to make a statement that they are still around.”