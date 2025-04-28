Spice 360 Engages MD, CD

Share

An integrated marketing communications agency, Spice 360 has appointed Biodun Adefila and Rotimi AdeOnojobi as managing director and creative director respectively.

The appointments, which take immediate effect, were conveyed through a letter signed by the Board of Directors of the agency.

According to the leadership of the board, the appointments signal a bold new chapter in Spice 360’s journey toward strategic growth, creative excellence and industry leadership.

It further stated that the appointments underscore the agency’s commitment to delivering impactful brand solutions and fostering a culture of innovation in an increasingly dynamic marketing landscape.

Until her appointment, Adefila previously served as Chief Operating Officer at SO&U Limited, where she oversaw transformative campaigns for leading brands such as Guinness Nigeria, GTBank, Unilever, P&G and Access Bank among others.

