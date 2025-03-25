SPEWLLS 2025: Seplat Energy Drives Gender Equity In Stem

Share

Seplat Energy reaffirmed its leadership in driving gender equity in STEM at the Society of Petroleum Engineers Women Leadership Lecture Series (SPEWLLS) 2025, themed “March Forward: Advancing Equity and Creating Opportunities in STEM and Beyond”.

The event brought together industry leaders, changemakers, and young professionals to push for greater female representation in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).

Delivering the keynote address, Eleanor Adarelegebe, Chief Financial Officer, Seplat Energy Plc, called attention to the stark gender disparity in STEM, particularly in the oil and gas sector, where women make up just 15 per cent of junior-level positions, with even fewer rising to leadership roles.

“At Seplat Energy, we are actively addressing these gaps through mentorship and sponsorship programmes designed to support women at the early to mid-levels of their careers,” said Adarelegebe.

“By providing guidance on navigating cultural barriers, we create an enabling environment for female professionals to progress in STEM. Today, Seplat Energy proudly has five women on our 14-member board and four women in our 12-person senior management team.

These numbers reflect the effectiveness of our mentorship initiatives and the remarkable contributions of Seplat’s women in STEM,” she said.

She concluded by emphasising the need for collective action saying: “Driving gender diversity in STEM requires the commitment of everyone, particularly those in leadership—both men and women—to ensure a more inclusive and innovative industry.”

A thought-provoking panel session followed, featuring leading industry voices, including Chioma Afe, Director of External Affairs and Social Performance, Seplat Energy, who highlighted the need to encourage young girls to pursue STEM education and providing visible role models to inspire future generations.

She said: “Innovation thrives in environments that embrace diverse perspectives. To build a truly inclusive industry, we must start advocacy at the foundational level, encouraging young girls in basic education to explore STEM pathways.

