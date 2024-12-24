Spending Speaks On Last Encounter With Mohbad Before Singer’s Death

Share

A close associate of the late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba aka Mohbad Ayobami Sodiq aka ‘Spending’ has clarified the circumstances surrounding his last encounter with the deceased

‘Spending’ explained that he last saw Mohbad alive between 11 am and 12 pm, contrary to his earlier claim of 9 pm. He attributed the discrepancy to the emotional trauma and anxiety, he experienced following Mohbad’s sudden passing.

Spending revealed that he was wrongfully accused of being present at Mohbad’s house on the day of his death and was detained at a police station. This, he said, affected his mental state, leading to the inconsistency in his earlier statement.

He wrote, “I would like to make this clarification on the last time I saw him alive m, it was between 11 am and 12 pm. I recall that sometime in February 2024, shortly after I was released from detention I appeared at Westo’s livestream on his TikTok platform to appreciate everyone who donated money towards my release which was the plan.

However, Westo asked me when the last time I saw Mohbad was before his demise, and I replied that I saw him last at 9 PM on Monday after we got back from the show.

“The timing I gave is not accurate. I had suffered emotionally dealing with anxiety and psychological, mental and physical trauma from Mohbad’s unexpected passing away who I so miss. I was wrongfully accused of being present in Mohbad’s house on the day he passed away and being detained at the police station. I wasn’t in the right frame of mind when Westo asked the question.”

‘Spending’ apologised for any confusion caused, stating that he never intended to deceive or conceal information.

He maintained that he left Mohbad’s house between 3 pm and 4 pm on September 11, 2023, consistent with his testimony at the coroner’s inquest.

“I never intended to deceive, conceal nor lie about when last I saw Mohbad and for that, I tender my apology for the misinformation.

“The last time I saw Mohbad alive was between 11-12 pm. I left his house between 3 PM -4 PM on Monday, 11th of September 2023 which is consistent with the time I gave in my testimony at the Corona Inquest.”

He also denied having a conversation on the circumstances leading to Mohbad’s death with any social media influencer while in custody at the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, aside from one Westo and his assistant.

He added that the acclaimed proof of existing audio recordings and text messages on the alleged conversation was untrue.

While reiterating his call for justice, he said, “Mohbad’s untimely passing is still painful, and I am still trying to recover from the trauma. I pray that Mohbad gets the justice he deserves and that his killers be brought to book.”

Share

Please follow and like us: