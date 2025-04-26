‘Spellbound’ Film Premiere In Sierra Leone, Celebrates Talent, Inclusion

Share

The highly anticipated premiere of ‘Spellbound’, directed by Uyoyou Adia, held on Friday, 25 April 2025 at Golden Beach Cinema, Freetown, Sierra Leone to a resounding success.

The film, which tells the inspiring story of special needs children living with cerebral palsy participating in a Spelling Bee competition, captivated audiences with its heartwarming narrative and talented cast.

The film’s unique approach features child actors like Ziyan Fullah, Haja Umu, Hajara Jenneh Bangura and Elijah Wisdom who are newcomers to the industry, showcasing their natural talent and charisma on screen. Describing ‘Spellbound’ as a testament to the power of inclusivity Uyoyou said that it is important to provide opportunities for individuals with special needs to showcase their abilities.

“We are thrilled to share ‘Spellbound’ with the Sierra Leonean community. This film celebrates the resilience and talent of special needs children, and we’re proud to have worked with an entirely new cast of child actors who brought their authentic selves to the screen,” she said.

The premiere was a celebration of inclusivity, diversity, and the importance of providing opportunities for individuals with special needs to shine.

“Every story has the power to inspire, educate, and transform. Through film, we can break barriers, challenge stereotypes, and celebrate the beauty of diversity.

“‘Spellbound’ is a film that challenges stereotypes. Through their journey in a Spelling Bee competition, the film highlights the need to work with kind people/staff to take care of children, especially children who have special needs.

Also featuring in Spellbound is Majid Michel, Zainab Sheriff, Munachi Abi, George Gabidon, Manisha Isata Suma, Abdul Karim Kargbo and others.

Executive produced by Hawa Bayoh for Hafas Production in collaboration with Sozo films and Chris Odeh as consulting producer, written by Uche Ateli, Director of Photography Barnabas “Barny” Emordi, Line produced by Adekanmbi Nimi and Edited by Obinna Nwali.

