Speed Darlington’s Lawyer Dissociates Self From Him

Share

The legal representative of Popular singer, Speed Darlington, Stan Alieke and his law firm has announced breaking ties with the singer, following his release from jail.

New Telegraph reports that Darlington was arrested and detained by the police over the defamation of character and cyberstalking of his colleague, Burna Boy.

However, his lawyer, Alieke had fought hard to secure his release from jail.

But in a new development, Stan Alieke and his firm who represented him have noted that Speed Darlington isn’t their client any longer. READ ALSO: Speed Darlington Files N300m Suit Against IGP.

Speed Darlington’s Lawyer Challenges Burna Boy To Arrests Cubana Chief Priest.

Burna Boy Gifts PA, King Manny Tesla Cyber Truck. He wrote; “I & my law firm (Law Capitol) has officially withdrawn from legally representing Mr Darlington Achakpo APKI Speed Darlington/ Akpi & henceforth ceases to act as his legal attorneys.” Reactions trailing this post: Irrunnia said: “You dey represent person wey no dey hear word. Wetin’ you expect? ” @diipodipe remarked: “For a decent lawyer, that’s a brilliant move.

Let Ampi find a more animated self-acclaimed human rights lawyer.” @seanelhadji opined: “Its Lawyer Layi Wasabi that will defend him las las !” @clevernation23 stated: “Lolz Akpi has already dropped him he said he no get contact ” See the post below:

Share

Please follow and like us: