Speed Darlington’s Lawyer Cries Out Over Police Refusal To Release Singer

The lawyer of Nigerian singer, Speed Darlington, Deji Adeyanju has expressed concerns over the continued detention of the singer despite a Federal High Court ruling granting him unconditional bail.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Speed Darlington has remained in police custody since November 27, following his re-arrest in Owerri, Imo State.

The re-arrest stemmed from a petition reportedly filed by fellow artist Burna Boy, which initially led to his detention in October.

However, on Monday, December 23, the Federal High Court in Abuja granted the rapper bail, requiring only that his legal team present the ruling to the police legal department for processing.

The department was then expected to forward the order to the Force Investigation Department (FID), where Speed Darlington is held, to facilitate his release.

While the legal team has reportedly fulfilled its obligations by submitting the court order, the police have yet to act, keeping the rapper in detention.

Taking to his X page on Thursday, Adeyanju strongly criticized the Nigeria Police for their failure to comply with the court’s decision.

Adeyanju said: “The Nigerian Police have refused to release Speed Darlington a.k.a AKPI despite the explicit order of the Federal High Court to do so. This is the highest form of disrespect to the judiciary,”

The activist lawyer’s statement has sparked widespread concern about the rule of law and the implications of police non-compliance with court orders to safeguard the integrity of Nigeria’s judiciary.

The Nigerian Police Force is yet to issue an official statement regarding the matter.

