Speed Darlington’s Lawyer Challenges Burna Boy To Arrests Cubana Chief Priest

Amid the ongoing feud, Speed Darlington’s lawyer, Stan Alieke, has challenged Burna Boy to arrest socialite and celebrity barman, Cubana Chief Priest for saying he uses Diddy oil, the same way he arrested his client, Darlington.

Saturday Telegraph had earlier reported that Burna Boy and Cubaba Chief Priest traded words following his Grammy award win.

It all started when the Grammy-award winner took to his page to shade Cubana Chief Priest, describing him as ‘Owerri Rick Ross’.

In response, Cubana Chief Priest took to his own page to refer to Burna Boy’s Grammy as having something to do with Diddy.

He said, “Diddy oil is the fastest way to PTSD. you never see anything, you and your bend down collect Grammy.”

Weighing in on their feud, Speed Darlington’s lawyer challenged Burna Boy to also engage the police and arrest Cubana Chief Priest.

He said, “Your petition claims that the Diddy and baby oil banter has caused “Irreparable damage to your international reputation and has made you lose a lot of gigs”.

“Hey, another person with more reach and influence just referred to the baby oil and Diddy banter so the world is expecting you to engage the police and arrest him since that’s your modus operandi or the street will interpret it as cowardice.

“Well, I’m just a lawyer who wants justice to go around.”

He also stated that Akpi has been arrested twice by the Afrobeats star, Burna Boy, on allegations of cyberstalking.

