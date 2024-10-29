Speed Darlington’s Arrest: Burna Boy Threatens To Sue Trolls

Share

Famous Nigerian singer, Damini Ogulu, better known as Burna Boy has threatened to take actions against trolls, weeks after arresting the controversial rapper, Speed Darlington.

New Telegraph recalls that weeks ago, Speed Darlington went missing but was later revealed that he had been arrested by Burna Boy.

Following Speed Darlington’s arrests, many trolled and criticized Burna Boy for his actions, also accusing him of oppression, when there’s freedom of speech and opinions.

Reacting to the troll, Burna Boy took to his Instagram page to share his new rules for trolls who criticize him.

He lamented that the old rules apparently do not apply anymore, and he intended to sue his oppositions and take away their money.

Burna Boy wrote; “The streets ain’t what it used to be. The old rules no longer apply. No more sliding. Just sue your opps to court and their money.”

Reaction trailing this posts;

lah__gh0st.x19 said: “If I go missing na you. If you go missing no be me ”

bigg_rossa wrote: “Wooo leave talk drop song abeg, na you and wiz Dey give us joy with music”

omzynificent said: “Akpi would think Burna is referring to him now. He would jump on this and ride on it for weeks to remain relevant online‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️”

lean_magic said: “At last, Burna timberland go rest… No more formatting people’s brain”

__logo_____1 remarked: “Who this one dey tell story Abeg pack somewhere”



