Speed Darlington Will Not Beg Burna Boy – Lawyer

Share

The legal representative of controversial Nigerian singer, Speed Darlington, Stan Alieke has said his client will not beg Burna Boy to drop the charges.

New Telegraph recalls that Speed Darlington was arrested and detained for weeks after Burna Boy reported him for defamation and cyberstalking against his person.

Following the release of Speed Darlington on Tuesday, his lawyer who had an interview with BBC pidgin has emphasized that his client will not beg the African Giant for a court settlement.

According to him, the case should be a civil action, with the court determining the damages and financial compensation without the intervention of the police.

READ ALSO: Speed Darlington Seeks N300m Compensation For Human Rights Violation.

Speed Darlington Files N300m Suit Against IGP.

Speed Darlington’s Lawyer Challenges Burna Boy To Arrests Cubana Chief Priest. Darlington’s lawyer wrote; “Akpi no go ever beg Burna Boy, we sef, we no go support am because of the things wey he don suffer. “He no go even gree if we advise am, I no go even wan advice am. “Matter don go court, beg or no beg, it’s now in the jurisdiction of the court to determine if wetin him talk, he really defame am or he no defame am. We are begging am mean say he don plead guilty be dat. “The petition wey Burna Boy write be say the kain thing wey he don talk against am make am lose international reputation and lose some endorsements. “Okay why not go to court and tell court to institute a civil action , the court will equate the damages to financial compensation. “But because of the person wey dey involved, they come gather police, police come dey involved. “We dey tell police say their hand no suppose dey inside right from time, in fact, police suppose grant am administrative bail from when dem arrest am.”

Share

Please follow and like us: