Controversial Nigerian singer, Speed Darlington has sparked reactions online after promising fans to watch out for more ‘Baby oil’ content, following his release from police custody.

New Telegraph recalls that Speed Darlington was arrested for defamation and cyberstalking of Grammy-award-wining singer, Burna Boy, but was released last week with the help of his lawyer, Stan Alieke.

Following his release, Speed Darlington expressed gratitude to his lawyers and supporters who stood by him during his ordeal.

He revealed that his legal team assured him he would avoid legal trouble as long as he refrained from mentioning specific names or brands.

Despite the advice, he seemingly referred to Burna Boy as a “Long face,” leaving no doubt about the target of his ridicule.

The singer’s remark has garnered reactions with many fans condemning his actions, while others withdrew their support and criticizing him for prolonging the feud.

One fan, @okito_nasamba wrote; “Public Announcement…!!! Dear Instagram families, I hereby withdraw my humble myself from defending Akpi.. I shall no longer put my mouth in any of his problems. Thank you for your understanding,”.

Another fan, @lady.blemiviv added, “He is busy entertaining people that won’t be there for him if things go messy again ‍♀️.”

