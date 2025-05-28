Speed Darlington Under Investigation Amids Rape Allegation

Share

Controversial Nigerian singer, Speed Darlington, is currently facing investigation over a video he posted on Instagram where he appeared to confess to defiling a 15-year-old girl.

This report follows a viral video of Speed Darlington been accused of rape, following a viral video of a lady confronting him over her 16-year old daughter surfaces online.

Amidst the rape allegation video, Speed Darlington, in a post via his social media page, narrated how he defiled a 15-years-old girl in his Igbo dialect.

According to him, the incident took place at an unnamed hotel.

He claimed that the girl was left bleeding after the sexual encounter, and he had to pay hotel staff N2,000 to have the sheets changed.

His revelations led to an uproar on social media, with many people demanding that relevant authorities arrest and detain Speed Darlington.

Following this, the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency, DSVA, has now reacted to the viral video clip.

The Lagos DSVA wrote on X; “The Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency is aware of the disturbing video currently circulating online, in which a popular entertainer allegedly admits to engaging in unlawful sexual activity with a minor.

“While the individual in question did not specify the location of the incident during the Instagram Live session, we must clarify that the DSVA’s jurisdiction is limited to Lagos State.

“In view of the above, and in line with our commitment to justice, we have escalated the situation to the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons,”

