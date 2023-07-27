Speed Darlington Tags Ladies Who Ask Men For Transportation Fees As ‘Useless’ (Video)

Controversial US-based Nigerian rapper and social media comedian, Okoye Darlington, popularly known as Speed Darlington has taken to his social media handle to berate women who ask men for transportation fees.

In a video shared via his official Instagram page, the rapper while calling out women who have the habit of asking men for transportation fees, tagged them as useless who doesn’t have their life in order.

Speaking further, he disclosed that men wouldn’t have much value and respect for women who can’t afford to pay for their transport fees.

He wrote, “Is it true or not? Any girl that will ask for transport money is a useless girl, is a girl that doesn’t have her life in order.

“How is a guy supposed to see you as something when transportation money you no get?

“Man wey no get a place wey he dey sleep have no business to start a family right? And the whole planet agrees.

So the same thing applies to one wey no get transportation money; na useless human being”.

Watch video below: