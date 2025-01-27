Speed Darlington Survives Gunshot Attack In Lagos

Share

Following his release from Kuje prison, controversial Nigerian singer, Speed Darlington, has survived a gunshot attack while leaving a club in Lagos.

Darlington who made this known in a post via his Instagram page on Monday said a certain individual sent killers to him because there must be truth in what he has been saying.

The singer shared a video of his driver attesting to the gunshot and the policemen who witnessed the incident.

READ ALSO:

Sharing the video, he captioned it with; “Long face send killers my way and I haven’t even posted anything. Broooooo!! Is this necessary? You try to take my life really?”

Reactions trailing this post; Officialawoguekene reacted: “If you like don’t have sense be responding to the people supporting you, from the very first day you talk that shit about Burna I know your village people are after you, better rest now because you are the person that started this whole thing.” Zoddygabana said: “Una sure say no be content presido and burna dey do so. I don’t understand again spido is relentless ok ooo.” Sekani__sol penned: “Sha no let RIP end your case this year, e no pass like that. Make that your mouth and mumu confidence no carry you enter grave cus your attorneys don deny you ooo.” Lae_offishaiel wrote: “Truthfully, just let this matter die. Leave that guy alone bro. Believe me the people cheering you on now, they are just living in the moment believe me. “When real matters arise, I mean matters that could lead to kpaing or close too. These people will back down. Just avoid anything. The Nigerian system will work against you. If u no get hundreds of millions to fight this wahala just leave it and focus on u bro. .” Watch the video below: View this post on Instagram A post shared by Speed Darlington; Akpi! (@speeddarlintv)

Share

Please follow and like us: