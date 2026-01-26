Controversial Nigerian musician Speed Darlington has opened up about his long stay in the United States (US), saying the 23 years he spent in the country brought him more hardship than progress.

Speaking in a viral video sighted by New Telegraph, Darlington said his time in America was dominated by legal issues, repeated arrests, and emotional strain, rather than career growth or financial stability.

According to him, the experience left him isolated and disillusioned, far from the “American Dream” many aspire to.

Darlington contrasted that chapter of his life with his career in Nigeria, where he says he has found recognition, financial reward, and personal fulfilment.

He revealed that the wealth used to build his mansion came from opportunities and earnings made in Nigeria, not abroad.

Explaining why he eventually stepped away from living permanently in the US, the artist pointed to feelings of marginalisation and low self-worth, which he said were heightened by racism and social barriers.

He claimed that his accent affected his confidence, especially in social interactions, and that he often felt undervalued as a Black man.

According to Darlington, while he still appreciates having the freedom to travel to the US and visit family briefly, he no longer sees it as a place where he can thrive.

He described American society as mentally and emotionally draining for him, adding that prolonged stays left him lonely and unhappy.

He also noted that in Nigeria, he feels a stronger sense of belonging and respect, stressing that his achievements, including completing his home, were tied to events and success within the country.

Using a metaphor, the singer said he would rather live freely in less glamorous conditions than remain in an environment where he feels confined and unfulfilled.

Speed Darlington concluded by stating that although he did not leave America with wealth, he has found purpose, confidence, and success back home in Nigeria, where he believes his career truly took shape.