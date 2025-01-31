Following the announcement made by his lawyer hours after his release from Kuje Prison, the controversial Nigerian singer, Speed Darlington has urged netizens to withhold their advice as he vows to drop more ‘hit’ songs.
New Telegraph recalls that Speed Darlington’s lawyer, Stanley Alieke had taken to his social media page to note that he no longer represents the singer.
Days after his lawyer’s announcement, Speed Darlington took to his social media to ask those tired of supporting him to get lost.
He noted that it is not just about giving advice and supporting him; he said that a lot of folks contributed nothing to his freedom while he spent a lot of his money.
Akpi as he’s fondly called, opined that people should swallow their advice as he’s going to the studio to continue releasing his songs.
He said; “I’m on my way to the studio for more music. My life is my content. Let nobody tell me what to post. If you are tired of supporting, you get lost. And let my God guide me.
“Support, support, how many of you spend money? I spend my own money, so shut up. Let me do what I want and keep your advice to yourself. I have been there and done that; the fear is not the same.”
Watch the video below: