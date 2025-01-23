Speed Darlington Seeks N300m Compensation For Human Rights Violation

Share

Following the release of the controversial Nigerian singer, Speed Darlington from Kuje Prison, the singer has vowed to secure N300 million compensation from the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) over what he described as a violation of his human rights.

New Telegraph reports that Darlington was arrested and detained by the police over the defamation of character and cyberstalking of his colleague, Burna Boy.

However, on Tuesday, January 21st, the singer regained freedom after spending weeks in police custody.

Taking to his social media page on Thursday, Darlington expressed gratitude to his lawyer, Mazi David Ihuoma, for standing by him during his two-month detention.

The controversial singer narrated his ordeal, noting that even after a court granted him bail, he was still held in custody due to alleged interference from “higher powers” involved in his case.

The singer revealed his determination to pursue justice, stating, “I will stop at nothing to get my N300 million compensation for the violation of my rights.”

Captioning the video, he wrote: “Thank you Mazi David Ihuoma Esq. We going all the way! They must pay me for violating my human rights 300 million naira.

“We will drag them more than Stanley and I dragged that bank that violated me two years ago.”

As the case unfolds, many are eager to see whether Speed Darlington will emerge victorious in his fight for justice.

