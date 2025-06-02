Speed Darlington Reacts To Naptip’s Invitation

New Telegraph recalls that Speed Darlington had sparked outrage after he seemingly claimed to have had intimacy with a 15-year-old.

NAPTIP had invited him to their head office in Abuja, requesting him to show up last week, an invitation which he failed to honour, prompting them to schedule another for 2nd June.

However, in a recent letter released by the rapper via his lawyers, he clarified that what he said was simple clout.

He further added that he would show up at their office on the 26th of June.

READ ALSO:

He wrote, “The Director General, National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in persons, 2nd June, 2025.

Ngamaraju Titus Mangzha Dear Mr Titus,

RE: INVITATION FOR CLARIFICATION REGARDING ONLINE CONTENT RELATED TO ALLEGED SEXUAL OFFENCES INVOLVING MINORS.

“I acknowledge receipt of your letter (captioned as above) and sent to my Instagram handie on 28″ May, 2025, inviting me to offer clarifications on certain online videos you alleged contain admissions of sexual acts (if substantiated) and thus constituting offences under the Trafficking in Persons (Prohibition) Enforcement and Administration Act, 2015 and Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention, etc Act, 2015.

“As a law-abiding citizen and a man raised by martinet parents under the highest ethical and moral standard, | have never engaged in or contemplated involving myself in any form of sexual predation, sexual violation or any form of untoward act against the opposite sex.

“Inviting me to offer clarifications on certain online videos you alleged contain admissions of sexual acts (if substantiated) and thus constituting offences under the Trafficking in Persons (Prohibition) Enforcement and Administration Act, 2015 and Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention, etc Act, 2015.

“As a law-abiding citizen and a man raised by martinet parents under the highest ethical and moral standard, | have never engaged in or contemplated involving myself in any form of sexual predation, sexual violation or any form of untoward act against the opposite sex.

“As a role model, | am alive to my responsibilities in helping to mould lasting moral valours amongst our young ones and would never deliberately engage in any form of activity that contravenes this noble responsibility.

“For the sake of clarity, I reiterate that the said Instagram video was made for purely entertainment purpose only and does not reflect any previous or future event involving my person with any female; minor or Major. Sadly, what was meant to be a joke has been blown out of proportion by persons looking for fault where none exists.

“Without conceding to any wrong doing, may ! offer my profound apology for any bad blood or misunderstanding my innocuous actions may have caused the online community, but to the discerning, the video was only for clout and entertainment purposes.

“If the Agency requires further clarifications, | undertake to avail myself at the Agency’s office on June 26″, 2025. Whilst thanking you for your understanding, please accept my esteem regards, always.

Your’s Sincerely, Darlington Okoye”

See post below;