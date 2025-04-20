Speed Darlington Reacts As Burna Boy Gifts Portable N20m

Share

Controversial Nigerian singer, Speed Darlington has taken to his Instagram page to throw shade at Burna Boy after the singer gifted Portable N20 million for beating him in a celebrity boxing match.

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that Portable won the match after Speed Darlington failed to show up for the 2nd round after breaking his arm during the first round, on Friday, April 18.

Following his victory, Burna Boy rewarded Portable with N20M for defeating Speed Darlington, whom he has been at loggerheads with for a while now.

Reacting to Burna Boy’s gifting, Speed Darlington stated that nobody watches one more than one’s enemies.

He opined that Burna Boy is always on his page, monitoring his life.

Speed Darlington wrote: “Nobody watch you more than your enemy. You know why because they wanna know if you’re doing well. long face sleeps on my page. His whole life is now checking up on me.”

Reaction trailing this post;

king_katchy said: “Next match is Speedy vs Long face let’s gooooo”

_shanky40 wrote: “lol him don run give portable 20m ”

dabossfloss commented: “No evidence say them credit portable…. don’t let them fuulll you ”

only1mugabe wrote: “Apki long face is your die hard fan ”

1akimbilly said: “I know say na that 20mil get this caption ”

naughtysizx said: “Na just d shoulder dislocation next fight go tough”

peternmaduokonmah wrote: “The thing wey pain me na the casket wey you carry come”

