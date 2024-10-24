Speed Darlington Purchases Cartons Of ‘Baby Oil’, Shoots Diss Track

Nigerian artist, Speed Darlington has purchased multiple cartons of ‘Baby oil’ while shooting a diss track aimed at his senior colleague, Burna Boy.
This comes weeks after Speed Darlington was released from Police custody by Burna Boy over allegations of cyberbullying and harassment.
In a new development, Speed Darlington shared videos of himself acquiring the baby oil, which he claimed was part of his creative process for the diss track.
Fans are eagerly waiting for the track’s release, as Speed Darlington’s latest move adds another chapter to his ongoing conflict with Burna Boy.
Watch the video below:
https://x.com/mrmekzy_/status/1849193876445376599?s=46
