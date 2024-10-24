New Telegraph

October 25, 2024
Speed Darlington Purchases Cartons Of ‘Baby Oil’, Shoots Diss Track

Nigerian artist, Speed Darlington has purchased multiple cartons of ‘Baby oil’ while shooting a diss track aimed at his senior colleague, Burna Boy.

This comes weeks after Speed Darlington was released from Police custody by Burna Boy over allegations of cyberbullying and harassment.

In a new development, Speed Darlington shared videos of himself acquiring the baby oil, which he claimed was part of his creative process for the diss track.

READ ALSO:

Fans are eagerly waiting for the track’s release, as Speed Darlington’s latest move adds another chapter to his ongoing conflict with Burna Boy.

Watch the video below:

https://x.com/mrmekzy_/status/1849193876445376599?s=46

