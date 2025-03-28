Speed Darlington Prices Coffin Amid Fight With Portable

Share

Nigerian rapper, Speed Darlington has sparked social media reactions after a video of him pricing a coffin for his colleague, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable went viral.

New Telegraph recalls that a few days ago, Portable and Speed Darlington took to their various handle to drag each other after Darlington invited the singer to his upcoming show.

He had offered Portable the opportunity to perform alongside him on stage. But Portable while reacting heavily blasted him as he accused him of using his name to promote his show.

Portable noted that he charges N20 Million per show, and Speed Darlington cannot afford him.

After Portable’s reactions, Speed Darlington expressed regret for inviting him to his show after blasting him.

He recounted how Portable received some beatings from his friend over-exploitation while promising to share the video to disgrace Portable. However, few days after their encounter, Speed Darlington has taken to his page to share a video of himself pricing a coffin for Portable. He was also seen bargaining with the undertaker. He captioned that video: “@portablebaeby are you ready to die for not coming to my show April 13th”. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Speed Darlington; Akpi! (@speeddarlintv)

