Speed Darlington Opens Up On 19 Arrests, 5 Lock Ups

Controversial Nigerian rapper, Speed Darlington Okoye, fondly called “Akpi” has revealed how he has been arrested 19 times and detained on five occasions.

Saturday Telegraph recalls that Speed Darlington’s history with law enforcement agencies has been a recurring issue in recent times

He was arrested twice in October and November 2024, following his allegation against Burna Boy’s relationship with embattled American music executive, Sean Combs, popularly known as Diddy.

However, in a recent post on his Instagram page, the singer bragged about his multiple arrests in a freestyle video weeks following his release.

He rapped: “Five lockups, 19 arrests, I get game but I no dey hear. When you hear this one, na Kuje. If you mature, I move on, shame on you.”

It would be recalled that ‘Akpi’ was detained at the Kuje Correctional Facility and remained there until his release on January 21, 2025, weeks after being granted bail by a Federal High Court in Abuja.

