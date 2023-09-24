Speed Darlington Mocks Late Mohbad, Calls Him Weakling

Controversial Nigeria singer and rapper, Speed Darlington has taken to his social media page to mock the late Afrobeat singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, better known as Mohbad, as he described him as a weakling.

It would be recalled that after the death of Mohbad, a series of videos of his former record label boss, Naira Marley and his close associate, Sam Larry abusing and tormenting him circulated online, which shows how he was assaulted and victimised by them before his tragic death.

In reaction to the videos circulating online, Speed Darlington called the singer a weakling while pointing out how the singer could have retaliated against them.

According to Speed Darlington, bullies only fight and attack those they can easily dominate because they are afraid of people who would fight back or are more powerful than them.

He cautioned parents to raise beasts and not weaklings as men, using Mohbad as an example.

He said, “Make sure your son is a beast, make sure you produce a beast and not a weakling. I saw too many videos of a dead man, “If anything happens to me, Naira Marley and his boys oo”,

“I was looking at him, like see this weakling. Bully no dey attack person wey go beat am, bully first go size you up, convince himself that he can lick you like ice cream. Bully does not attack people that are stronger than them.”

“If say every time they attack this boy, whether they are two or three, one of them pleads profusely, dey wouldn’t do it again. But all he does is carry a phone and run up and down. Rest in peace to a dead man. Stop raising a weakling, it can’t happen to me”.