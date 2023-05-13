New Telegraph

May 14, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Speed Darlington Gets…

Speed Darlington Gets Furious After A Lady Turned Him Down

Nigerian controversial singer, Speed Darlington has been turned down by a lady when he requested to give her a lift in his car.

The singer shared the video via TikTok account, with the video making rounds, it could be seen that Darlington sighted a curvy lady from his car, upon following her, she eventually entered a pharmacy.

However, he was determined to have a word with her, as he waited for her in his car till she was out of the pharmacy, while waiting for her, he kept rehearsing what to say, to get her attention.

He said, “The yansh look like 48inches, I for like tour down.”

When she finally came out, he tried getting her attention but the lady ignored and further refused his offer to give her a lift.

Speed who wasn’t happy about the outcome said the lady looks 30 and above anyway, so why should he be stressing himself over her, and also screamed that she ‘roast in the sun’.

Tags:

Read Previous

May 29: Buhari Moves Out Belongings From Presidential Villa
Read Next

If Abiola Listened To My Dad, He Wouldn’t Have Died In Prison

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023