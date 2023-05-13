Speed Darlington Gets Furious After A Lady Turned Him Down

Nigerian controversial singer, Speed Darlington has been turned down by a lady when he requested to give her a lift in his car.

The singer shared the video via TikTok account, with the video making rounds, it could be seen that Darlington sighted a curvy lady from his car, upon following her, she eventually entered a pharmacy.

However, he was determined to have a word with her, as he waited for her in his car till she was out of the pharmacy, while waiting for her, he kept rehearsing what to say, to get her attention.

He said, “The yansh look like 48inches, I for like tour down.”