Speed Darlington Files N300m Suit Against IGP

Share

Controversial Nigerian rapper, Speed Darlington has sued the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun following his alleged unlawful detention.

New Telegraph reports that Darlington was arrested and detained by the police over the defamation of character and cyberstalking of his colleague, Burna Boy.

After being granted bail by the Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday, December 23, 2024, he was still detained by the police.

READ ALSO:

Reacting to his continued detention in a video on social media, Darlington’s lawyer accused Burna Boy of paying the police to detain him.

However, on Monday, January 6 2025, the court mandated the police to release Darlington.

A few hours after the court order, the rapper filed a N300 million lawsuit against the IGP for violating his rights.

Following the lawsuit. a Federal High Court in Abuja fixed January 13 to hear the singer’s fundamental rights enforcement suit against the police.

The court’s decision followed Speed Darlington’s lawyer, Abubakar Marshal’s request for an adjournment to allow Garba Audu, the police lawyer to review and respond to the suit.

Share

Please follow and like us: