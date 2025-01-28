Speed Darlington: Court Adjourns Suit Against IGP, March 19

Share

A Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday adjourned the N300 million fundamental rights enforcement suit filed by the singer, Darlington Achakpo, popularly known as Speed Darlington, against the police, until March 19 for the adoption of processes.

New Telegraph reports that Justice Musa Liman fixed the date after counsel for the Inspector-General (IG) of Police, CSP Audu Garba, informed the court that the police had just filed a further counter affidavit in response to the singer’s further affidavit served on them in the last adjourned date.

According to Rosemary Hamza who appeared for Speed Darlington, she was yet to be served to know how to respond appropriately.

The court subsequently fixed March 19 for parties to adopt their processes.

It would be recalled that in the fundamental right suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/1832/2024, Speed Darlington sued the IGP as the sole respondent.

The artiste, who urged the court to declare that his arrest and detention violated his fundamental rights as guaranteed by the 1999 Constitution, sought four orders.

In the suit filed by Deji Adeyanju, he sought an order directing the I-G to immediately and unconditionally release him from the detention facility where he is being kept.

He also sought “an order directing the respondent to pay the applicant the sum of N300,000,000.00 (Three Hundred Million Naira) only as general, exemplary and aggravated damages for their unlawful and continued detention since the 2024 till date”.

