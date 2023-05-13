Speed Darlington Calls On Igbo Lawmakers To Free Their People

As the battle for the leadership of the 10th National Assembly draws closer, Nigerian UK-based rapper, Darlington Okoye, better known as Speed Darlington has charged lawmakers from the South-East zone to demand a referendum for the secession of the region from Nigeria.

He made the call on Saturday in a video he shared via his official Instagram page.

According to him, he urged Igbo lawmakers to free the Igbos living in this hell called Nigeria

He went further to plead with the National Assembly members to stab APC even if they are the ones behind their strength in other for the Igbo to form their own separate country.

He said, “Igbo National Assembly members, free us from this hell. Stab APC in the back. Show them your real colour.

The rapper claimed Igbo people continue to live in fear and despair instead of the Assembly members to free their people.

“Even though APC made you powerful, stab them in the back, show them your real colour. [Biafra] referendum now! Referendum now! Free your people from this hell hole.”