Speed Darlington Breaks Silence Amid Alleged Rape Allegations

New Telegraph had earlier reported that social media erupted into controversy following a video of a woman accusing Speed Darlington of raping her 16-year-old daughter.

However, amid demands for swift intervention from security operatives, Speed Darlington breaks his silence, via an Instagram post.

Speed Darlington debunked sleeping with a minor, stressing that he’s an artist and he need controversial post to trend.

He went on to disclose that he’s releasing his new song, and he did that to trend alongside his debut music. He also apologized to everyone who felt offended by his post.

Speed Darlington apologises after his video talking about how he s/3.pt with a 15 year old girl went viral, he said: “This video is for all of you who are ranging because I said I had sexual encounter with a 15-year-old. I’m an artiste, we need controversy to eat.

“If you are not trending, you are not going to get booked for shows. I just dropped a song titled, ‘Village Girl.’ It’s about coitus. I don’t do Christian music. When we release a song like that, we make sexual content to promote it.

“So, that was what I was doing. Don’t give it more light that it is supposed to have. But if any of you is offended, apologies… For intending artists, you have to be controversial. That was what you saw me doing in that video, selling my market. That’s what it is. And I hope you guys understand. Peace!”

Watch video below:

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DKMJnvVNlgF/?igsh=bmdnaXowOW1tYmk2