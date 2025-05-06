Speed Darlington Blasts VDM Fans Asking Him To Join Protest

Share

Popular Nigerian singer, Speed Darlington, has taken to his social media page to blast VeryDarkMan’s fan who are asking him to join the ‘Free VDM’ protest.

New Telegraph recalls that the activist was arrested on Friday, May 2nd, allegedly by the EFCC.

Following his arrest, Nigerian youths took to the streets with placards to call for the release of the activist.

However, during a live session with his fans, some folks had asked him to join the VDM protest, which didn’t sit well with Speed Darlington.

He opined that when he was locked up, nobody came out to protest for him.

He said: “How many of you protest, did you protest for me? God punish you! You come my page to disrespect me. Your mates are hustling, trying to make something of their lives..,”

Reactions trailing this posts;

@nbachaselee_ said: “VDM supported akpi during his tenure in cell”

@obaino_ wrote: “Stupid people saying he’s not important and that’s why nobody protested.

So why go to his page to ask him to protest?

Dude was unjustly and illegally detained for weeks while people laughed at the illegality.”

