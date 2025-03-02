New Telegraph

March 2, 2025
Speed Darlington Accuses Burna Boy Of Staging ‘Lamborghini’ Saga

Controversial Nigerian rapper, Speed Darlington has weighed in on the trending Lamborghini controversy involving Grammy-award-winning singer Burna Boy and socialite Sophia Egbueje.

Darlington’s reaction followed a leaked audio recording in which Sophia accused Burna Boy of reneging on a promise to buy her a Lamborghini after an alleged intimate affair.

Reacting to the ongoing drama, Speed Darlington claimed that the entire scandal was orchestrated by Burna Boy in a bid to dispel rumours about his sexual orientation.

In a video shared on his Instagram story, he alleged that Burna paid the socialite to create the impression that he is romantically involved with women.

READ ALSO:

Speed Darlington said: “P*ssy as* n**a, you’re killing yourself running up and down trying to prove to the rest of us that you’re not gay.”

“Na, you and that girl plan that thing. I know say e go spoil your name, but I go give you small money make you front like say you be olosho, make them believe say I like woman. N***a, if you gay, you gay, stop stressing yourself.”

Speed Darlington’s relationship with Burna Boy has been at loggerheads with one another after Speed linked Burna Boy’s success to having a relationship with American rap mogul P Diddy.

He had previously insinuated that Burna Boy’s Grammy win was influenced by undisclosed dealings with Diddy.

Watch the video below:

https://x.com/yabaleftonline/status/1895921458922340726?s=46

