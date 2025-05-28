New Telegraph

May 28, 2025
Speed Darlington Accused Of Rape

Controversial Nigerian rapper, Speed Darlington has been embroiled in a fresh allegation following a resurfaced clip accusing him of raping a teenager.

With videos making rounds on the internet, it could be seen as the teenager’s mother was confronting the singer, while stating that her daughter was only 16 years old.

The teenager’s face is visible, but she remains silent as Speed Darlington accuses her mother of invading his privacy.

This incident has sparked widespread outrage online, with netizens demanding swift intervention from security operatives.

However, this isn’t Speed Darlington’s first controversy, as he was previously embroiled in a high-profile clash with Grammy award-winning artist, Burna Boy.

This stemmed from Speed Darlington’s remark about Burna Boy’s Grammy win and his alleged involvement with embattled American rapper, Diddy Combs.

Watch video below;

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DKKmiC4tnZT/?igsh=NG5nbXppMzA1YnZk

