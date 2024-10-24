Speculations Over As Tinubu Sacks Uju-Kennedy, Tahir, Three Other Ministers In Cabinet Rejig

Share

President Bola Tinubu has finally announced the sack of five ministers, rejig of his cabinet and nomination of seven others for Senate confirmation as ministers. This followed several weeks of speculations and insinuations on which of the ministers would be sacked for non-performance or retained.

Presenting the statement by the Presidency, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, yesterday, disclosed that the ministers discharged of their duties by the President were Minister of Women Affairs, Uju-Kennedy Ohanenye; Minister of Tourism, Lola Ade-John; Minister of Education, Prof Tahir Mamman; Minister of State, Housing and Urban Development, Abdullahi Muhammad Gwarzo; and Minister of Youth Development, Dr Jamila Bio Ibrahim.

Recall that the erstwhile Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Beta Edu, was suspended following allegations of corruption early this year. With the latest development, Edu, who has been effectively replaced by Dr Nentawe Yilwatda, has been officially sacked from the cabinet.

Ministers reassigned to new portfolios were Dr Yusuf Tanko Sununu, moved as Minister of State, Education to become the Minister of State Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction; Dr Morufu Olatunji Alausa, from Minister State, Health to Minister of Education; Bello Muhammad Goronyo, from Minister of State, Water Resources and Sanitation to Minister of State, Works; Abubakar Eshiokpekha Momoh, from Minister of Niger Delta Development to Minister of Regional Development.

Others reassigned were Uba Maigari Ahmadu, Minister of State Steel Development now Minister of State, Regional Development; Dr Doris Uzoka-Anite, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment now Minister of State, Finance; John Owan Enoh, Minister of Sports Development, now Minister of State Trade and Investment (Industry]; Imaan SulaimanIbrahim, Minister of State, Police Affairs, now Minister of Women Affairs; Ayodele Olawande Minister of State for Youth Development now the substantive Minister of same ministry and Dr Salako Iziaq Adekunle Adeboye, Minister of State, Environment, now Minister of State, Health.

The newly nominated ministers awaiting Senate confirmation are: Dr Nentawe Yilwatda, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction; Muhammadu Maigari Dingyadi, Minister of Labour & Employment; Bianca Odinaka Odumegwu-Ojukwu, Minister of State Foreign Affairs; Dr Jumoke Oduwole, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment; Idi Mukhtar Maiha, Minister of Livestock Development; Yusuf Abdullahi Ata, Minister of State, Housing and Urban Development, and Suwaiba Said Ahmad, Minister of State, Education.

According to the release, the decisions were taken by the President to “reinvigorate the administration’s capacity for optimal efficiency pursuant of his commitment to deliver on his promises to Nigerians.”

Other changes made by the President were: “The renaming of Ministry of Nigeria Delta Development to Ministry of Regional Development, to oversee the activities of all the Regional Development Commissions.

The Regional Development Commissions to be under the supervision of the new ministry are: Niger Delta Development Commission, South East Development Commission, North East Development Commission, and North West Development Commission.

“The immediate winding up of the Ministry of Sports Development and transfer of its functions to the National Sports Commission, in order to develop a vibrant sports economy; “The merger of Federal Ministry of Tourism and Ministry of Arts and Culture, to become Federal Ministry of Arts, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy.”

The President also approved the appointment of Shehu Dikko as Chairman of the National Sports Commission and the appointment of Sunday Akin Dare as Special Adviser to the President on Public Communication and Orientation, working from the Ministry of Information and National Orientation.

“The President thanked the outgoing members of the Federal Executive Council for their service to the nation and wished them the best in their future endeavours.

He then charged the newly appointed ministers as well as their reassigned colleagues to see their appointments as a call to serve the nation.

He added that all appointees must understand the administration’s eagerness and determination to set Nigeria on the path to irreversible growth and invest the best of their abilities into the actualisation of the government’s priorities,” the release concluded.

