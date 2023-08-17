Speciality Doctors Hardly Find Space To Practice In Nigeria –Prof Okonta

Kelechi Emmanuel Okonta is a Professor of Cardiothoracic Surgery at the University of Port Harcourt and Consultant Cardiothoracic Surgeon with the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital. He was recently appointed the Chief Medical Director of Abia State Multi-Specialist Hospital, Aba. In this interview with PAUL OGBUOKIRI, he speaks on his plans and the need to raise the hospital to the standard of a tertiary healthcare centre

You were recently appointed the Chief Medical Director of Abia Multi-specialist Hospital Aba; what are your plans?

The population of Abia State is about four million and it is projected in 2016 to increase by three per cent every year. What that means is that we could have more people now in the state than we had some years back.

The population of the state is growing at 3 percent per year. This hospital is located in Aba and the city had a population of over one million persons in 2016 with the same projection of 3 percent increments. My vision is to make it what the government conceived of it when it established it.

My vision is to encourage some of my friends and colleagues, who are highly trained and skilled, to come back home and contribute and help the state in the area of healthcare delivery. The hospital has over 100 beds, with 10 bedded intensive care unit (ICU) with monitors to each bed,10 dialysis machines and 128 slide CT scan mammography radiology, two mobile theatres, a mortuary, Amenity wards, pediatric wards, and four theatres fully equipped and functional.

I have also sent in my proposal stating how to generate funds for the hospital so that the government must not be too involved in its operations. To succeed, I have contacted most of my friends and colleagues within and outside Nigeria to come in and help build the hospital to a standard and they have expressed interest to come and help in the running of the hospital. I planned to start with at least four or six units and when we consolidate in our efforts, we can expand.

May I also add that the hospital is situated in a strategic location bordered by Uyo, Umuahia, Port Harcourt, Owerri. We need that and could use that opportunity to serve our people and Nigerians. Our people care about spending much to access medical treatment outside, we could have used it to close the gap.

You said you would have to start with a few units before expansion. What do you mean?

I have listed some areas that we need urgently. Having practiced in Abia, Imo, and River states, I see cases coming from Aba from the referrals we get. I know some areas that need specialisation. I have listed them and sent them to the governor to look at and if at the end of the day, we need to expand, so be it.

What are the kinds of diseases peculiar to this area?

We have cases such as cardiovascular, neurosurgical and gynaecological cases, and high-risk pregnancies. These issues are supposed to be critically looked into in the state.

Do you think that the hospital can compete with other health facilities around?

We have Abia State University Teaching Hospital and we have the Federal Medical Center (FMC) Umuahia; they have their focus and we have ours. Remember the population of Abia State is about four million and the World Health Organisation (WHO) said a doctor is to 600 patients.

By my last calculation, Abia State has about 700 medical doctors, in this case, we are talking about one doctor to 5,000 patients. The fact is that Abia University Teaching Hospital and the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Umuahia are not enough to take care of the medical needs of Abia.

The question would have been: what is Abia State Multi-specialist Hospital going to do? The hospital will have to choose some areas, be it Cardiovascular, Neurosurgery, Plastic surgery or Pediatric, among others; meaning that it will focus on just some areas that will help the state and Nigeria.

I have written to some of my colleagues and they have expressed interest. We want to encourage them to come back and contribute to the development of the state and the health sector so as to reverse the brain drain. If we can have our doctors at home it will help the state.

You had the opportunity to leave Nigeria, why are you still here?

I don’t want to pontificate at this point. I always feel bad because I was unable to leave when I wanted to leave. However, when I was being trained in India, I was trained to come here and establish a cardiovascular unit and practice. Now that we are at home we can still make contributions to the state and Nigeria.

There are a lot of Nigerians outside, and if they have a better and enabling environment, they are ready to come home and render service to the country. They don’t need your money. All they want is to serve this country but there must be a good atmosphere.

Also, I conducted outreach in my town many years ago. Many of those people are interested in conducting free medical outreaches in Nigeria. Honestly, what gives one joy in medical practice is being able to help others. Many of our leaders take that for granted. They always make the atmosphere charged and politicise everything.

I hope the present regime in Abia State does not go that route. I won’t hesitate to leave if I notice anything of such. This is because it will be a lot of work to do to make the hospital become a world-class destination, and a great deal of encouragement is needed from the government.

We are ready to give help but we need enablement. If you do not put the skills you acquired to use, for some time, they will leave you. Nobody ever studies medicine, which involves a lot of investment and does not want to use it. It is quite painful and disheartening that one specialises and cannot find a place to practice.

Do you think Nigerian doctors do not have the facility to work with?

Yes, they don’t have the needed environment to practice in Nigeria. When I came to Nigeria in 2012, my boss in India made a case for me for two scholarship positions for Africans for pediatric heart surgery in Mumbai.

And I told him, sir, if I go ahead to acquire the training, I will suffer the psychological pains of losing the skills without putting them into use in Nigeria. I told him that I cannot come because an acquired skill that is not put to use is a punishment.

If you stay years without practicing the skills you lose them. I see my appointment in Abia State Multi-specialist Hospital Aba as an opportunity to practice the skill I have acquired over the years and also a platform for many of my colleagues to come home and put to use the acquired skills. So, I must commend the government of Abia State for such vision and the boldness to establish the hospital.

What successes have you recorded in practice in Nigeria?

Over the years we have reduced morbidity and mortality rates because of our understanding of the peculiarity of Chest trauma. We have reduced morbidity and mortality in Oesophageal disease, and we have had success in managing vascular patients. We have the understanding, the pattern and we are making do with what is available in our setting.

What policy do you think the government should put in place to turn around the medical sector?

Government should understand that the health care sector is not a one-way thing. I think government policy on health care should be holistic. I also think they should consult experts in whatever they want to do in the sector. Government should start developing from indigenous levels, even when there is a political undertone.

Government can start small and region by region, and maintain consistency. Another challenge is that we don’t do enough needs assessments of an issue to know what we need to put in place. We need to have to survey to know what we want, and sincerely implement them

What is your advice to the Abia State government on health care delivery?

My advice as a technocrat is that the government should do more consultations; they should not be in a hurry to make healthcare decisions. They should study well after consultations.

They should try as much as possible to sustain this vision of specialist care for the people of Abia State and Nigerians. This is because some money has been put into the procurement of the equipment.

Does the hospital have the capacity for such treatment of patients?

Let’s strive to develop a top-notch practice with the apt human resources we need. By the time we start developing a standard that will be periodically checked by auditing patients and practice, we can move to another level or department. We can still make it a center of excellence in one area.

Note, the fact in this country is that every institution wants to do everything, renal, cardio, etc, and at the end of the day, they become a jack of all trades and master of none. Government should insist that every tertiary health institution run a particular programme.