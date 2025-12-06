Special Sports Athlete, Ogochukwu Ogili:

One of the stars of the recently concluded maiden edition of the West Africa Para Games Zone A & B, Ogochukwu Ogili, in an interview with Saturday Telegraph’s CHARLES OGUNDIYA, said it was difficult growing up as a physically challenged individual. Excerpts:

How would you describe the competition in Abeokuta, winning two silver medals in Shot Put and Javelin?

It has not been that easy. Quite stressful, but I give God all the glory. Two silver medals, yes, but I can tell you it was not my best. A Nigerian won the event but actually it’s not the same class. We have different classes. I’m F55, the person is F57, higher class, so if it has been the same class, I would have won.

This is the first edition of this competition. Will you say having such competition will help athletes to improve and get better?

Yes, of course. Why not? Because I will say in para-athletics, we only compete during National Sports Festival that comes once in two years. Sometimes we have trials once in a year. And once you check and there’s no competition within the country, it will make you to relent. But then, when there’s competition, let me say every five to six months, like two competitions or three in a year.

Of course, why you are training, you will know that you are training for something and after the competition, there’ll be more improvement, than just for one event that comes once in two years. You see there’s a difference.

You were part of the Islamic Solidarity Games in Saudi Arabia recently where you won silver in Shot Put. Can you describe the experience?

The competition was well-organised. It was good that we had something like that. It was able to open my eyes to what’s happening out there. Let me say, they are far more experienced in everything at the games. Let me just put it like, everything. Going for international games will help you as an athlete to learn new things.

You will be forced to learn so many things even the ones that we don’t apply here, you will learn it from foreigners. And I also pray that maybe our people also should be learning because the more they see and put it in our system also, I believe we will be growing, rather than being backwards.

There are several sports for people with disability, why did you choose throws?

It was a coach in Enugu. Then, I don’t know anything about sports. So, I don’t know that I was being monitored by coaches. One of them said, ‘you have a long hand and a big shoulder and you are still very young. I believe that once I train you and you don’t need to be spending.’

One of the biggest problems with those of us physically challenged and in sports, is always financial. So, he told me that ‘once you come into throws, first of all, these three years, I have to put strength into you, not like you coming and looking for supplements to take. You can be making the podium without supplements. When you start making it, you don’t also have to spend much again.’ So, I was like, if I’m not going to be spending much or even have to be taking supplements because I’m someone that hates taking tablets, so it will be difficult for me with supplements, I hate any kind of medicine.

I followed these instructions and when I started in 2018. I started with buildup because then, it wasn’t like now, no. Then I couldn’t lift anything, not even 5kg. I couldn’t do so many things. But he saw me and he said that ‘you can even do more than you think.’ But I was doubting myself, how can I? So, then he managed to take me to one competition. He said, ‘I didn’t bring you here to compete. I just want you to see how they do it.

I want you to see the person winning it, you are better than that person. You are far better than the person winning it.’ I said, okay. During the competition also, I saw that what he was saying was true. I decided to put more effort and put my mind into what I’m doing. So that was how I started in 2018. I was at Abuja 2018 Sports Festival and the last three in Edo, Delta and Ogun State. In 2023, I was in Morocco for World Championship qualifications.

Then I was also in Japan for World Championship but unfortunately, I didn’t compete. Then this year, 2025, I was in Tunisia for World Championships in India, but Nigeria couldn’t make it. Then the Saudi Arabia games came along.

As physically challenged person, what was your parents’ reaction to your choice of career?

Well, I told my mother I was doing sports but not to top extent because as a mother, she won’t want her daughter to do something hard, her female daughters to be lifting something heavy, doing strenuous exercises. she was asking me, are those things that you people are doing, hope it’s not stressful? I keep telling her it’s not stressful at all. Sometimes, I don’t sleep at night because of body pains.

So, there was a day she came to visit me in the sports council, she came into the gym because that day we were having gym work. So, I was the one that just left the bench immediately, a 60kg. My mother was walking up and down at the gym. She would go and shake and was like ‘Is it human being that is lifting this?’ And I said, yes, now.

Some people are lifting it. I was just acting like I was not part of it because I know that she would complain. She went to the bench and shake the weight, and she was like ‘Jesus Christ, so human being is carrying this kind of thing.’ I said, yes. She said, even female. I said, yes, female carry more than that. Then, my coach didn’t know that I was hiding this from my mother.

And he was like, ‘what is wrong with you? Why will you tell your mom that some female, are you not the one that left that bench? and you said some female? You are the one that carried it. Are you not the one? I opened my mouth. I didn’t know what to say again. As I looked at her, there are already like many words inside her, but she just kept it. When we got inside the room, she was like, ‘I knew it. Something was telling me that something is wrong somewhere as I was seeing your body. Even your shoulder, everywhere getting wider.

I told her immediately that I need to train and endure the pains because no pain, no gain and she was like with my response, it is obvious I already concluded with what I wanted to do, I made her to understand that the people training have been to so many countries across the world and they had to endure to get to that level.

However, after seeing where I have been able to get to and the accolades received, she is now my number one supporter and no longer scared of what might happen to me. On the other hand, my father was there for me from day one until he passed away last year.

What were you doing before going into sports?

I was trying to further my education after secondary school. But then, it wasn’t easy. So, I was also thinking of maybe if I have something doing to further it on my own without having to disturb my parents about fees. Not just the fees. You know, I don’t want to be a burden on anybody.

Actually, going to school in the East is not that easy for somebody physically challenged. It’s not like Lagos or Ogun State. I enrolled many times but my mom was very scared of allowing me to go out there on my own. She was like, ‘You want to die? You want to go to school? You are not an illiterate.

You can read properly and you can write. So what else are you looking for? You want to leave me and die.’ So anytime I bring the issue of furthering my education up, it’s like a big battle between us. I wrote the screening test to enter UNIZIK (Nnamdi Azikiwe University) in 2013 and it was good. But then to continue, my mother started crying. So, on my own, I wanted something that would give me money and I can go to school willingly. Because then I was willing, but then who would support me?

If I start pressuring my mom and she starts crying, she was like, ‘You did not die when you are little, now you want to leave me and die? It touches me. So, then I was looking at something I can do apart from education because then, I had much interest in school than any other thing. I am still looking forward to studying, but with my exposure, I don’t think I will do that in Nigeria but probably outside the country.

Can you talk about the story of your disability?

Were you born with it? No. It happened when I was a toddler, according to my mother. She said I was two years old. So, I used to walk, then all of a sudden, I was sick as a baby though, as she said, from six months, my legs couldn’t function again. Because of high fever. So, then at two years, I couldn’t walk again.

Was there a time you look at yourself and try to give up?

Okay, I would say that sports help me a lot. Because when you have to leave your doorsteps and you have to socialize with people that are not of your kind in terms of being physically challenged, you understand? You will see that life is more than just being in a shell and thinking in one direction.

Oh, I don’t have my legs, so this thing is going to be like this. Oh, as I don’t have my leg, it means that I’m different. A lot of thoughts going through my mind while growing up.

How did the outside world accept you? Was it out of pity or out of love?

Those days that I was just at home thinking of how to further my education, it’s more painful and you feel your disability more like, where you are based or your community, when you realized that you were the only one physically challenged in the midst of so many, like when I was in secondary school, I was the only disabled in my school. And the way people will look at me, if there’s a gun, you shoot yourself. You understand? Sometimes, if they look at me, it will make me to start looking at my clothes.

Whether I’m wearing the cloth upside down or I rub shit on my body, it was a terrible moment for me. But then as I left home, started sports, they were forced to started accepting me. When they come to my house and asked of me, my mother will tell them I am not at home and for someone that all the times stayed indoor, they were surprised.

Then, to hear that I’m going to different competitions, to international games, and doing well for myself. So, when they see me now, some of them, they look me with different eyes full of respect.

It’s like, those that even have complete legs and full body, are yet to achieve a quarter of what I have achieved, that gives me joy. So, each time I travel home, even on the corridor to take breeze or play with my younger ones, people will be looking. Not with those same eyes they used to look at me before, now with so much respect.